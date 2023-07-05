A Lotto player who bought their ticket in Dannevirke has won more than $20,000 in Wednesday night’s draw.
The ticket, bought at New World, was one of 10 second division winners each paying out $20,980.
One second division player, whose ticket was bought at Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $33,598.
An Auckland Lotto player scooped $1 million last night but Saturday’s $33.5m Powerball winner is yet to claim their life-changing prize.
The winning first division Lotto ticket was sold at Countdown Manukau.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $6m.
Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Moera Corner Dairy and Lotto in Lower Hutt.