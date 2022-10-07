Take time to visit the Norsewood Pioneer Museum during the festival. Photo / NZME

The organiser of the Norsewood Country Festival is crossing their fingers for a fantastic weekend.

The festival, planned for Labour Weekend, will include stalls, music, shows and games, so there would be "something for everyone".

Organiser Eva Renbjor said it had been hard to make plans over the past year or so with so many events having to be put on hold for Covid.

Renbjor was hoping the weekend would attract many visitors to Norsewood, which also recently marked 150 years since the township was settled, with Settlers Day last month.

The festival, being held at Matthews Park, will open at 10am on Saturday, October 22 and will run until 10pm, then on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Entry will be $10 for adults and $5 for children, or a family pass (two adults and two children) for $25.

Renbjor said there would be a variety of live music, such as Milestone Mixtures, a four-piece band from the Hawke's Bay and the Horowhenua who play country music, classic folk pop singer Helen Carver, and the Paruphonics will also be returning to Norsewood.

Heidi and Sean often perform their shows at Art Deco festivals in the Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

She said there would also be entertainment including horsemanship, and a show which included juggling from a couple, Heidi and Sean, who often perform at Art Deco festivals in Hawke's Bay.

Food and artisan stalls would also be set up at the park, along with Hawke's Bay author Cristina Sanders, who will be there to present her novel Displaced, released last year.

The historical novel centres around two immigrant families, one from Cornwall and the other from Norway.

Renbjor said there would be about 40 vintage engines and tractors for people to see, as well as games and visitors could also take part in a haystacking competition.

More information on what will be at the festival is available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081127472231.

Renbjor was also one of the organisers behind the Viking Festival, which was planned for early February 2023.