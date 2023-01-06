Look through your lens this weekend

Jannie de Wit took this photo “on a stunning day while camping at Lake Tutira”.

Jannie de Wit took this photo “on a stunning day while camping at Lake Tutira”.

The weekend is the perfect time to get out and about and take a photo to enter the Summer in the Bay photo competition.

Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a ‘wow’ factor. All the details are in the ad on the right of this page.

Here is a selection of entries.

Meg Evans sent in this photo of her 14-year-old daughter Isabella enjoying a family wedding at the Terraces, Maraekakaho. “As you can see the grass is green and the sky is storming really showing what type of summer it has been.”

Got it! Bearded collie Hugo enjoying some fun at Mahia Beach. Photo by Niki Ash.





Nikita Mitchell took this photo on a sunny day in Hawke’s Bay on State Highway 2, Tehauke. “I was just going to the shop when I snapped this spontaneously at the intersection of Colin White Rd and State Highway 2. We had just had a huge sunshower minutes before.”

Hawke’s Bay Summer: Quiet time with a morning coffee and the paper at Clifton Beach. Photo taken by Raewyn Goessi.

Darrian Isaacson-Hansen snapped this photo of his son after “a successful day diving in Kairakau”.



