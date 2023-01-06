Look through your lens this weekend

Jannie de Wit took this photo “on a stunning day while camping at Lake Tutira”.
The weekend is the perfect time to get out and about and take a photo to enter the Summer in the Bay photo competition.
Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.
We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a ‘wow’ factor. All the details are in the ad on the right of this page.