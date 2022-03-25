The Tukituki River at Waipukurau on Friday, seen from Pukeora Scenic Rd.

It will be a long weekend ahead for Central Hawke's Bay residents, contractors, community organisations and council staff, as the district continues to be lashed by heavy rain.

Central Hawke's Bay has experienced flooding across the entire district with key roads closed and a boil water notice in place for Waipukurau.

More than 300mm of rain has fallen in the district's foothills, with the main rivers of Waipawa and the Tukituki reaching one-in-50-year flood levels as they peaked in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The already soaked Central Hawke's Bay district remains at an Orange Weather Warning, with strong winds now forecast.

"This has been one of the most notable districtwide flooding events that the district has seen since 2011," said CHB District Council chief executive Monique Davidson.

"The impact of the flood and the clean-up will be lasting for many in our community for some time."

At the peak of Thursday's flooding 30 roads were closed, with some key roads still shut on Friday and the extent of damage under the floodwaters still not clear.

A key route - Porangahau Rd - is likely to remain closed until at least Saturday evening with bypasses in place around two flooded areas near Flaxmill and Kokomoko bridges.

Across the remainder of the district residents can expect more road closures as floodwaters make their way to the sea.

Residents are encouraged to follow the council's website and Facebook for the latest roading closures and impacts.

A boil water notice for Waipukurau was put in place late on Thursday evening and is not expected to be lifted until after the weekend.

Tankered potable water is available to residents of Waipukurau at Russell Park from 7am to 8pm each day.

Council's Emergency Operating Centre will operate over the weekend but the recovery clean-up will not start until next week with operational crews expected to largely remain in response mode over the weekend with predicted wind, localised flooding and road closures and small slips across the district.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker said: "This has been a major event for our community and it is still underway.

"I really encourage our community to remain cautious, particularly around floodwaters and to recognise that the situation could still change at short notice.



"Once the floodwaters have receded, there is still a big effort ahead for many – navigating our way through the extent of damage whether on farms or our district's roads. We're an outstanding community and I'm confident we'll collectively respond to this event and see our way out the other side with confidence."

For information follow the Central Hawke's Bay District Council Facebook page, council's website or listen to Central FM. Report any issues on the council's 24-hour phone number (06) 857 8060.