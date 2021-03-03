Long service awards for Dannevirke Fire Service members

The current Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade Gold Star recipients.

Pic 2: BTG080321FS2 Caption: The recipients with Fire and Emergency area manager Ken Cooper and Wellington Provincial Gold Star Association representative Tony Swain.

Pic 3: BTG080321FS3 Caption: Tony Swain welcomes Craig Brown and Peter Sinclair into the Wellington Provincial Gold Star Association.

Pic 4: BTG080321FS4 Caption: Dannevirke Fire and Emergency chief Peter Sinclair thanks everyone for their service and commitment.

Pic 6: BTG080321FS6 Caption: Their names in lights.

Pic 7: BTG080321FS7 Caption: The impressive line of speakers waiting their turn.

Pic 8: BTG080321FS8 Caption: Levity in the evening as Geoff Gatchell receives the most promising volunteer with less than five years' experience award flanked by sponsor Neville Jacobsen, fire chief Peter Sinclair and compere for the evening Hamish Adie.

By Dave Murdoch

It was a glittering and star-filled night as the Dannevirke Voluntary Fire Brigade gathered with NZ Fire and Emergency dignitaries, Tararua mayor Tracey Collis and supporters in the Dannevirke Town Hall on Saturday, February 27 to honour the service of its volunteers and in particular two members, senior firefighter Craig Brown and chief fire officer Peter Sinclair.

Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade Gold Star recipients with their wives from left Tracey and Peter Sinclair, Jo and Craig Brown.

Both received their Gold Stars for completing 25 years of service and join a band of 36 since 1896 to receive this award.

Craig joined in April 1994 becoming a senior firefighter in 2011. He and wife Jo have been very active in the brigade on the social committee, fundraising and working bees. Craig has been a very active fire fighter.

Peter joined a year later and rose through the ranks to chief fire officer in 2013. He has been Brigade secretary for 10 years and he and wife Tracey have also been very active in social events, fundraising activities and working bees.

The first part of the evening involved the presentation of service awards by United Fire Brigade's Association of NZ (UFBA) representative Mark Adie to a wide spectrum of firefighters followed by Brigade Awards presented by fire chief Peter Sinclair and concluding with Fire Service Long Service and Good Conduct Medals by its area manager Ken Cooper.

After the intermission the presentation of the Gold Stars to Craig Brown and Peter Sinclair were made by UFBA representative Mark Adie who said the awards were to celebrate the service of volunteers recognising their time "in the front line" and thanking them and their families for allowing the commitment away from their homes.

He said the 36 current members total 496 years of service to the Dannevirke community and over the whole service only 6 per cent of new firefighters go on to earn their Gold Star which is not only gained by time but by conduct involving attendance of at least two-thirds of training and callout events.

Then were speeches presenting the two firemen with awards including Life Membership of the Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade, Membership of the Wellington Provincial Gold Star Association and gifts from the Wellington Provincial Fire Brigade Association, the Hawke's Bay Fire Brigade Sub Association and Tararua District Council.

A message from Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty was read congratulating the two recipients for "their incredibly selfless act to be on call every day of the year," and thanking the families for allowing this to happen.

Mayor Tracey Collis acknowledged the role of volunteers in the Tararua community saying the firefighters were "standout examples". She said the fire service was top among the community in the trust category and once again she thanked wives and families for supporting their members in the service "where looking after people is the core of everything they do".

She presented Peter and Craig with gifts as she congratulated them both.

In reply senior firefighter Craig Brown said he was very proud to have achieved his Gold Star saying he had always looked to the Gold Star holders as people to emulate and he thanked his colleagues for helping him get there.

Fire chief Peter Sinclair said he was hugely honoured by the award and the huge number of dignitaries and friends who had come to the ceremony which had been postponed from September due to Covid-19.

He said it was a privilege to lead such an awesome brigade which has "become fully established and maintained," in his time as leader.

He repeated the thanks to families for their sacrifices of time and support, especially his wife Tracey, but also emphasised the importance of having supportive employers who allow their employees to chase fires, using the Tararua District Council as an example which has seven members in the fire service. He said "without their support sometimes it would have been very difficult to answer an emergency so quickly."