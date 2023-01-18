Locals shut out as visitor Humble takes speedway title

Aucklander racer Peter Hunnibell was well within a chance until he hit the wall late in the final and tumbled. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aucklander racer Peter Hunnibell was well within a chance until he hit the wall late in the final and tumbled. Photo / Paul Taylor

Invaders from north and south shut the locals out of the major money in a 30-lap final to decide the national TQ Midget Championships at Meeanee Speedway on Saturday.

Two-time winner Duane Todd qualified in third place after the elimination series of five races for each driver, headed by defending champion and Canterbury racer Jeremy Webb, with 95 of a maximum-possible 100 points.

But, though initially well-placed in the field, Todd did not complete the final, which was won by Te Awamutu driver Aaron Humble, son of former Minisprint driver Chip Humble, making good use of his experience of racing at Meeanee earlier in the season.

The Friday night qualifying races were made for surprises, as drivers struggled at times to handle the track after another week of wet weather, resulting in several mishaps.

Tyler Warnock, from Christchurch, displayed some hot pace in his second race and was almost flying - his third heat ended his night, as he flew into the fence at the pit bend. Wellington racer Vaughn Smith took a risk by running high in his second race; he was sandwiched against the wall and did six barrel rolls.

Webb took control after a race-eight field caution, and after another with six to go, but lost the hope after colliding hard with Todd, with Humble keeping out of trouble and securing a close victory from northern driver Kayden Barker, and Terrence Dorrell taking third place.

The next night out at Meeanee is the Hawke’s Bay streetstock and sidecar championships on January 28.