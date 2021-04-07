Locals shine at Kyokushin Karate Nationals in Woodville

Tararua Troopers competing in the Senior Team Kata: Jazmin Dean, Coral Smith, Andrew Butler and Bridget Spain.

Woodville hosting the New Zealand Kyokushin Karate Nationals on Easter Saturday was an honour for Shihan Bob Fryer, who marked his 40th year coaching the sport.

"The hall was packed, it blew me away, the number of people that turned up to watch the event or to support their own fighters," he said. "It was a surprise to have Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis attend for the day, which she did a powhiri for.

"Tararua members did well, Eric Millar had two fights, going out in the second fight - he's in a tougher group now. We scored the most seconds we've had at a nationals in a long time.

Shihan Bob Fryer was awarded a trophy for 40 years as a coach.

"Jazmin Dean, in her first tournament fight, got two seconds overall in the Juniors, one in the team kata and one in the fighting. All got medals and a trophy with the team deciding to donate the trophy to me.

"Declan Conley fought in the Junior Boys under 30kg and was second in his first tournament fight. Brodie Roberts was the surprise of the day, getting a second place in the Junior Kata 6th-4th kyu.

"The two branch chiefs were impressed by the layout and how everything ran. Out of towners loved the hall, they said 'wow, this is a great venue'. Accommodation was full in Woodville."

A meal at the conclusion catered for 190 people with Bob's daughters keeping everyone fed. Parking outside was at a premium with Fountaine Square encircled with cars.

"It was a really good weekend, the numbers were up with 165 members competing," said Stephen Takiwa, head of the Kyokushin Karate organisation in New Zealand.

He is a 6th Dan, in charge of 33 Dojos throughout New Zealand and was, in the day, one of the top-ranked fighters in New Zealand and top 16 at the World championships in Japan.

His wife Diane has been graded in Japan and has fought at World Tournaments.

"Young ones and new ones coming through was good to see and there were some good fights. One competitor came from Timaru and many came from Auckland and Hamilton," said Stephen.

"Kyokushin Karate is full contact, so there would have been a few bruises afterwards. But it is all family-based and we look forward to meeting one another at tournaments. Our organisation is the largest karate group in New Zealand.

"We surprised Shihan Bob Fryer, who is well-respected around New Zealand, by presenting him with a special trophy to mark his 40th year as a Kyokushin Karate coach," he said.