Locals crowned at scooter nationals in Napier

Hawke's Bay riders won both pro contests at the Australasian Scooter Association NZ Scooter Nationals at Bay Skate in Napier.
On Saturday, Alexandra Madsen took out the women's title and Sean McFarland won the men's to book them entries for the World Roller Games.
Madsen, 21, won a silver medal at the 2020 World Roller Games in Barcelona.
She earned $200 for her victory over second-placed Lucy Davis.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
McFarland, 21, won $600 for his pro men's triumph. Joseph Gemmola and Michael Wilson secured second and third place.
Kyle Flint won the 16-and-under boys' division over Riley Deakin and Peter Blind in second and third.
Liam Pringle won the open men's division over Justin Bucknor and Harrison Hogg in second and third.