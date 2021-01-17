Locals crowned at scooter nationals in Napier

17 Jan, 2021 01:11 AM 2 minutes to read

Both riders and spectators were treated to a stunning summer day at Bay Skate in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay riders won both pro contests at the Australasian Scooter Association NZ Scooter Nationals at Bay Skate in Napier.

On Saturday, Alexandra Madsen took out the women's title and Sean McFarland won the men's to book them entries for the World Roller Games.

Pro women's competitors Alexandra Madsen (left) and Lucy Davis wait to drop in. Photo / Paul Taylor

Madsen, 21, won a silver medal at the 2020 World Roller Games in Barcelona.

She earned $200 for her victory over second-placed Lucy Davis.

2021 New Zealand pro women's champion Alexandra Madsen. Photo / Paul Taylor

McFarland, 21, won $600 for his pro men's triumph. Joseph Gemmola and Michael Wilson secured second and third place.

Kyle Flint won the 16-and-under boys' division over Riley Deakin and Peter Blind in second and third.

Kyle Flint won the 16 and under boys' division. Photo / Paul Taylor

Liam Pringle won the open men's division over Justin Bucknor and Harrison Hogg in second and third.