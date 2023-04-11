Getting their groove on in a cool alley is band Ish (from left) John Goodhind, Phill Jones, Chris Beernink, Louise Ward, Dana Parkhill and Joe Dobson.

Renowned world music band Ish is to play an acoustic set at Ormond Chapel on the evening of Friday, April 28. Choosing the venue for this unplugged set was easy; it’s a long-held dream of Ish founder Dana Parkhill, and it’s all about the beauty of sight and sound.

“Ormond Chapel is an incredibly beautiful building with great acoustics. I’ve wanted to play there for a long time and the music we play with Ish is perfectly suited,” Dana says.

Ormond Chapel has been chosen for its beauty.

The band’s set has been carefully curated for the chapel and includes ethereal tunes with the emphasis on delicate stringed instruments such as the mandolin and the long-necked bouzouki, acapella songs and haunting flute and violin harmonies. The pieces are a mix of originals and those gathered from places as far flung as Bulgaria, Sweden, Ireland and the Balkans.

Ormond Chapel is one of the oldest buildings in Napier and was originally a schoolroom for the Academy of Young Gentlemen. It was later donated to Waiapu St John’s Parish by owner Fanny Ormond, in memory of her brother who was killed in France in 1916. It’s a haven of rimu and stained glass and houses a pipe organ, making it the perfect home not only for music but for meetings of all kinds.

Dana and the band are greatly looking forward to adding the Ish experience to the history of Ormond Chapel.

“It’s a match made in heaven. This gig will transport its audience to times and places they have never been. It’s going to be very special,” Dana says.

Tickets to AcoustISH are available from Wardini Books in Napier and Havelock North or online at www.wardini.co.nz.