Local Focus: Michael Fowler on Candidate Camera

Michael Fowler is a Hawke’s Bay historian, and also a big Tiger Woods fan.

Michael Fowler is a Hawke’s Bay historian, and also a big Tiger Woods fan.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Michael Fowler's views on Hasting's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

In the latest Local Focus Candidate Camera series, Michael Fowler is standing for Hastings District Council.

Fowler is a Hawke's Bay historian, and a very big Tiger Woods fan.

A former accountant, Fowler has done a lot of work for Hastings District Council.

"I've been promoting the heritage of Hastings for 15 years.''

He believes his skills and passion for the district will help him win a seat at the table.

Fowler reckons there are a lot of problems that need to be solved, like congestion, Three Waters and social housing issues.

"I'd like Hastings to be a prosperous place where everybody has rich lives."