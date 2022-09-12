Local Focus: Eileen Lawson on Candidate Camera

Eileen Lawson has worked as a Hastings District councillor for four and a half years.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Eileen Lawson's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

She says that she still has a lot of jobs to do for Hastings, which is why she decided to run again.

"I'm an experienced councillor. I'm a very strategic thinker and am very practically minded. I look at the big picture and really want to make a difference in our community."

Gardening, tramping and mountain biking are activities she enjoys, as well as eating curry.

Lawson's top priority is youth education and training.

"Many children in our district are not going to school, and that's not a good sign.

"We need to ensure these fundamental necessities of life, such as housing, education, training and jobs, help them find their pathways."

She also says that all the resources must work together to keep the community safe and vibrant.

"Hastings is on a roll and I just want to continue with that roll. There's so much happening here. There's so much potential."