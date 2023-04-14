Twitch director Suden Lakshmanan (right) talking to cast and crew on the set of the short film in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

An Art Deco-themed short film made by locals in Hawke’s Bay has gained international recognition.

The film, Twitch, about an upcoming artist with a condition called alien hand syndrome, won the Best Indie Film from Asia and Australia at the Best Indie Film Awards in London.

It has also been nominated for Best Indie Short in the Indie Short Fest in Los Angeles and Best Comedy Short at the AltFF Alternative Film Festival in Toronto.

Twitch is also a finalist in Best in Show (Online Showcase) in the CINEVERSE Film Festival in Melbourne.

Director Suden Lakshmanan says he is proud of what the team involved set out to do and what they achieved.

“I’m also feeling grateful to the Hawke’s Bay community. This is not a typical film as it involved a bit of collaboration with the arts community. They inspired me and there was a positive vibe throughout the making of the film.”

Alien hand syndrome does exist. It’s a rare neurological condition that causes one hand to act on its own free will. Twitch follows an upcoming artist with the condition. He paints with his “normal” hand while not aware of what his alien hand is painting. While the artist’s paintings sell for $100 the alien hand’s paintings, sold under another name, are fetching thousands of dollars. Not only that but the artist’s girlfriend loves the alien’s paintings and wants to buy them for their home.

Lakshmanan says the thing he thinks about while directing a film is the audience. “That’s why you make films. It’s also my job as director to protect the hero of the movie — the story. After all, someone has written it a certain way for a reason and that needs to be protected. Things change during the production and I need to make sure every little thing including the lighting and sound fits in. It’s like creating art — pulling it all together.”

Co-producers Warren Buckland and Patrick Sherratt, who are owners/ operators of Artful Productions, took care of the logistical side of the film including funding.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Buckland said he loved the experience. “It’s so different to my day-to-day work. There was downtime between takes and scene changes but also a lot of time when we were really busy. That’s the process of film-making.

“It’s fantastic to have a local crew and cast, including EIT film students, being filmed in Napier, Hastings and Havelock North. We plan to do more and encourage a local film industry.”

The artwork in the film was generously created by local artists Mauricio Benega and Jill of Aotearoa.

Twitch will premiere at MTG Napier Century Theatre on April 20 at 6.30pm, with an exhibition of photographs and the painting used in the film. Napier City Council has generously sponsored the use of the theatre for the show. The will be a Q&A with the crew and director following the film. Please register for seats at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/twitch-short-film-premiere-and-art-exhibition/napier