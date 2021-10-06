Local farmer wins North Island Goldpine promotion

Sean Stafford from Sandstone Farm Woodville receives a Stockade 315 staple gun from Goldpine manager Gerard McKay as part of his huge North Island Go Fence promotion prize.

By Dave Murdoch

Manager Gerard McKay had to twist farmer Sean Stafford's arm pretty hard to get him to invest in at least $500 of Go Fence product to go in the month-long draw for a very large prize but it paid off when Sean won the North Island prize worth more than $4000 at the end of June.

Unfortunately, he had to wait to collect his winnings because of lockdown but on Tuesday, October 5, it finally happened.

Included in the prize were Go Fence posts, insulators, staples, a gate, screws, a fence strainer pack and a Stockade cordless fence stapler, among other items.

McKay said the aim was to promote Go Fence - the company's own brand of products - particularly the double-coated wire and staples and it worked really well throughout New Zealand another similar prize going to a South Island winner.

Dairy farmer Sean Stafford has been milking at Sandstone Farm on Bluff Rd for three years and said he has found Gerard and his team great to work, with having helped him build a shed and more recently stockyards.

He said Gerard is well organised, knows his products well, delivers product promptly and looks after his clients.

Goldpine will feature Sandstone Farm on video advertising, using its products.

How far did Gerard go to make that first sale? He even gave Sean's kids sweets while he negotiated.