Livestock ship Yangtze Fortune delayed in Napier

The Yangtze Fortune livestock ship remains in port while an issue with its steering gear is being worked on. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Yangtze Fortune livestock ship, which had its arrival protested by 100 people, has been delayed in Napier Port until an issue with its steering is sorted.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesperson said it has carried out its inspection of the vessel and prior to it arriving in Napier, the master confirmed there was an issue with the steering gear.

The issue is currently being worked on and must be rectified before loading can commence, the spokesperson said.

No other safety concerns were noted during the inspection.

MPI veterinarian and director of animal health and welfare Dr Chris Rodwell said they were aware that as part of a Maritime NZ vessel inspection for the Yangtze Fortune, an issue had been found and was being addressed.

"This shows our processes work and a commitment to the safety of voyages for the people and animals onboard."

He said the bad weather and flooding in Napier this week have also delayed the loading of the vessel.

The ship arrived in Napier from Australia and the exporter has applied for an Animal Welfare Export Certificate for up to 4750 cattle to be shipped to China.

The vessel is one of the first to live export animals under strengthened regulations after the ship Gulf Livestock 1 - carrying close to 6000 cattle - sank in the East China Sea, with 41 crew presumed dead.

The arrival of the Yangtze Fortune was protested by more than 100 people in a protest organised by animal rights organisation Safe last Saturday.