Live rock 'n' roll circus a tribute to Bowie

Stewart Reeve as David Bowie - the ultimate 'Rebel' - bringing audiences a non-stop circus and rock'n'roll party. Photo / Supplied



When David Bowie immortalised the words, "For here am I sitting in a tin can, far above the world", little did he know the directions an interpretation could be taken.

Fast-forward to 2022, and the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival brings you 'Rebel' – a live circus and rock tribute to the original rebel, David Bowie.

Sounds crazy? Maybe slightly. But it works. As Bowie himself said, "I want to tart rock up. I don't want to climb out of my fantasies in order to go up on stage – I want to take them on stage with me."

Having just wrapped up to rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and across Australia, 'Rebel' is a night of live music, glittering glam, phenomenal acrobatics, breath-taking aerials, and a spectacular heart-stopping sideshow. It's a non-stop circus and rock'n'roll party.

Produced by Australian company Highwire Entertainment, and with a cast from Australia, NZ and the US, the inclusion of "Rebel' in this year's programme is a testament to the Festival team's dedication to presenting high-quality international shows.

Headlined by multi-award winner Stewart Reeve, this is not a show where the band hang about in the shadows - each member is a circus performer, and it's their acts that provide the action.

"Rock 'n' roll circus is perfect for Bowie, with its glamour, fantasy and spectacle. 'Rebel' aims to be more than a tribute, but to capture the aesthetic and the spirit of a performer who captivated the world across five decades," Reeve said.

Hawke's Bay Art Festival director Pitsch Leiser visited Edinburgh last week and watched the show live.

"When we first started looking at shows for the 2022 Festival, we knew we wanted to bring something a little different to Hawke's Bay," Leiser said.

"Our audiences are adventurous, and we've always appreciated that they put their trust in us to bring them something special. Now that I've experienced the magic of 'Rebel' in a setting like the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, I'm so pleased we're bringing it to our region, and grateful to our sponsor Jarden. Our audiences are going to love it."

And in the words of Bowie himself – "I know when to go out, know when to stay in, get things done." This is one show to get out for – the rest can wait.

One show only – October 27, 7.30pm, at Toitoi Arts and Events Centre Tickets on sale now at www.hbaf.co.nz.

Hawke's Bay Arts Festival runs 14 – 30 October, 2022.