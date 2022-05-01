Protesters near the Napier Port on Saturday, as the Anna Marra hove-to awaiting berthing at the port on Sunday.

Protesters near the Napier Port on Saturday, as the Anna Marra hove-to awaiting berthing at the port on Sunday.

Live-animal export protesters opposing yet another shipment out of Napier Port believe that an end to the trade planned from April next year would be reversed if there were a change of Government at the next election.

The worries were expressed as about 20 people gathered with placards near the port during the weekend awaited the arrival of the Anna Marra, which as the Awasi Express was at the centre of controversy over an export out of Western Australia port Fremantle to Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE in 2017.

More than 60,000 sheep were aboard and international group SAFE claimed 2400 had perished from heat stress, but the number was never verified.

Unlike Australia, New Zealand does not permit live exports for slaughter, enabling only those for breeding, and there have been reports Chinese interests are lobbying for the exports to be allowed to continue.

Early in 2017 the Anna Marra, as the Awasi Express, had been used for the export of 4500 holstein cattle on a 15-day voyage from Napier to China, and three weeks ago it was back for a similar export of up to 10,000 head.

The Anna Marra berthed at the port again today (Sunday), and is scheduled to depart on Wednesday, and SAFE New Zealand spokeswoman Debra Ashton said that while aware a ban would be in place on April 1, 2023 – reported to be the first total ban on exports of livestock by sea by any country - the protesters want an immediate stop.

Announcing the ban a year ago with the introduction of an Animal Welfare Bill in Parliament, Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor said there needed to be a transition period of two years.

"At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand's reputation for high standards of animal welfare. We must stay ahead of the curve in a world where animal welfare is under increasing scrutiny," he said at the time. "I acknowledge the economic benefit some farmers get from the trade, but I also note that support of it is not universal within the sector."

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway said farmers selling the animals were as concerned for the welfare as was SAFE and its members and supporters.

But safeguards are in place including limiting loading capacity and having Ministry for Primary Industries staff, vets and New Zealand stock-handling crew, with Galloway saying: "We're not going to send an animal to somewhere it is not treated well or somewhere with poor conditions.

"They aren't allowed to fill them right up to capacity," he said. "They are pretty well looked after on the boats."

The report on the Amendment Bill was on delivered April 14 before the parliamentary Primary Production Select Committee but with a tied vote on whether it should be enacted, mainly on whether the ban should be immediate or still be from April next year.

But some submitters wanted live exports to be able to continue, but with even better conditions.

Galloway told Hawke's Bay Today that while most farmers do not take part in live exports there remain those who want it as an option in managing of their operations and stock levels.