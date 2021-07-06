Listen to the silence with Chopper at Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre

Heath Franklin (aka) Chopper will be at Toi Toi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on Friday, July 9, from 7.30pm

Heath Franklin (aka) Chopper will be at Toi Toi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on Friday, July 9, from 7.30pm

Chopper is happy to have his boots on the ground in New Zealand.

"I'm so glad to finally be able to bring The Silencer tour that's been cancelled three times to 17 cities across Aotearoa," Heath Franklin (aka) Chopper said.

The award-winning comedian, who always plays to sell-out crowds in New Zealand, will be on stage at Toi Toi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on Friday from 7.30pm.

He says so far his show been going down really well. "Everyone needs to laugh, especially in these crazy times."

The show is centred on social media "and our need to share opinions on everything even if we don't really know anything about the subject".

"You need to wade through a ton of opinion before you find anything helpful. It seems that everyone is weighing in on all kinds of subjects," Chopper said.

He says he enjoys coming to Hawke's Bay, although when on tour "you don't have much time to do things".

"I have been on holiday to Hawke's Bay before and went for an amazing bike ride right along the beach. I have heard Te Mata Peak is an awesome place and I'm hoping to get the time to go there this time.

"When you are touring, it's a bit like a double-edge sword. You see some amazing things and places as you are travelling, but you don't have time to stop and explore. On the other hand, if I hadn't been touring I wouldn't get to even glimpse these places."

He said the weirdest thing that's happened to him while on stage was being stung by a bee.

"It was in Adelaide and next thing a bee stung me. Not sure what the audience thought as I suddenly started flicking my hands around."

The Australian actor, comedic performer, improviser and writer made his debut as Chopper on the sketch show The Ronnie Johns Half Hour.

In 2018, he picked up the Comics Choice Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for his show Bogan Jesus, alongside two ARIA nominations and a Logie nomination.

He's also proved his acting chops and not just as his infamous character - in 2010 he starred alongside New Zealand's own comic superstar Jermaine Clement in Predicament, and has starred in hit TV series Top of the Lake.

•Tickets from Ticketek