Lions to hold garage and book sales in Dannevirke

Some of the items for sale in the Lions garage sale, this Saturday.

You'd be surprised at what you'll find at the Lions Club garage sale this Saturday.

There will also be a variety of books at the upcoming Bonanza Book Sale.

The club has had a number of items donated from people in the community, from a wheelchair lift to bric a brac.

There may even be enough household items to furnish a house.

Spokesman Clive Bartup says the community has been generous with donations.

Proceeds from the sales go back to the community in the form of assistance, for instance to foodbanks and Relay for Life.

Lions Clubs around the world also support organisations such as those that help diabetics, or the Foundation of the Blind.

Over the past six months, the Dannevirke Lions have raised about $15,000 which has since been used to help other community organisations.

The garage sale is open in the Lions' Den, High St, from 8am to noon on Saturday.

The doors will also be open a "couple of mornings a week".

The book sale is on in the Dannevirke Town Hall from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, July 25.