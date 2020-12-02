Lions put on Christmas entertainment for seniors

Lions Pride led the introductory singalong Christmas songs.

Despite the drizzly start to the day, more than 150 elderly Dannevirke citizens attended the 36th annual Dannevirke Host Lion's Christmas Luncheon held at the Dannevirke Sports Club rooms in the A&P Showgrounds on Sunday, November 29.

They were greeted by president John Forbes and mayor Tracey Collis, before the club singing group Lions Pride accompanied by Elaine Swanney encouraged the audience to sing along to Christmas songs.

Elle's Belles then entertained with some interactive songs, one called Bonnie in honour of centurion Bonnie Bodley, and the Hokey Tokey which had the place rocking.

Dannevirke Lions band The Mane Men then sang and played several ballads before the Viking Choir concluded the morning with four songs in three-part harmony including a Christmas version of Hallelujah.

After Grace by Lion Maurice Millar, a lovely meal, cooked by the Lions team led by Lion Pauline Brown, was served and enjoyed.

The afternoon started with an auction of Christmas parcels by Lion Terry Hynes which drew vigorous bids before Molly Pawson sang three songs demonstrating her versatility – a western ballad Tennessee Whisky, a modern love song My Head on Your Shoulder and a Christmas carol Mary's Boy Child.

Elle's belles, dressed as the seven dwarfs and Snow White (Sue Giddens), then performed a musical drama, complete with the wicked fairy godmother (Barbara Ferguson) and a knight in shining armour (Maurice Millar) which had the guests in laughter.

Father Christmas escaped quarantine just in time to arrive with his fairies to distribute Christmas blessings and gifts and the afternoon concluded with more singalongs of Christmas songs, the last verse of finale Te Harinui, sung with Elle's Belles, more than adequately summarising the atmosphere and the circumstances which allows such a gathering in New Zealand –

"Now in this blessed land

United heart and hand

We Praise the glorious birth

And sing to all the earth."