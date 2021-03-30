Lions deliver Easter bun treat in Dannevirke

Dannevirke Lions Barbara Ferguson and Rosemary Moss who co-ordinates the hot cross bun delivery run.

Dannevirke Lions Barbara Ferguson and Rosemary Moss who co-ordinates the hot cross bun delivery run.

Lions Club members turned out in force to deliver an Easter treat to around 200 Dannevirke people yesterday.

For the past 15 or so years Lions has been delivering hot cross buns to a special group of people aged over 80.

It's a project that is carried out in conjunction with Dannevirke New World.

The buns were baked yesterday morning by New World bakery staff who packed them into bags of two and tucked in an Easter message.

This year 440 buns were delivered by 18 volunteers.

Organising the project is a massive job for co-ordinator Rosemary Moss who sorts the delivery runs, the volunteers and the buns.

It's also a chance to update addresses or any changes in circumstances for the group who are also invited to a special Lions-funded Christmas dinner and a mid-winter sing-along and afternoon tea.