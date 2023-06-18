A Dannevirke and Woodville Lions games evening.

Dannevirke Host Lions Club is celebrating 62 years of service to the community.

The “Lion’s Den” at 44 High St is a great meeting place. We’re open Thursday and Saturday from 10am-2pm.

You can drop in for a chat and we guarantee you’ll be able to find a bargain. If you need books, music, furniture or kitchenware we’re certain we will have what you are looking for.

All money raised by Dannevirke Lions is returned to the community in the form of donations and grants.

This is only possible by the generosity of those in our community who donate to the Lion’s Den.

If you’d like to find out more about the Lions Den or you’re interested in joining Dannevirke Lions, phone 020 4079 5122.