Linden Singers set to perform Wintermezzo

The Linden Singers of Hawke’s Bay are presenting their annual autumnal concert on May 28, 2023 at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church on King Street in Hastings from 2pm.

Choir director Jane Pierard has put together a programme entitled Wintermezzo which is full of contrasting musical styles and tempos. Choral works range from the serene and uplifting to bossa nova pieces.

Six items in the programme are works by New Zealand composers, five of whom each have a special connection with the choir - Elizabeth Curtis, Stephen Lange, Joseph Corbett-Davies, Jane Pierard and Richard Madden.

The Linden Singers are now in their 52nd year of performing for Hawke’s Bay audiences with their harmonious tones and sounds.

The audience will be delighted with the programme for this concert, which features works being performed for the first time, as well as some choral favourites.

Cash door sales for tickets are $25 or $20 for concessions (Gold Cards) and $5 for students.