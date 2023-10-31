Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Linda Hall: The Warehouse, Supie and the forlorn hope of cheaper food

Linda Hall
By
3 mins to read
The demise of online supermarket Supie is not good news for consumers.

The demise of online supermarket Supie is not good news for consumers.

OPINION

Just as I was thinking that food prices might start to ease or at least steady because of competition in the market, the news broke of Supie’s demise.

Firstly, I feel for the workers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today