Linda Hall: Our precious time is so important, but not important enough to speed

Linda Hall
By
3 mins to read
The Hawke's Bay Expressway is now a nightmare of tailgating and roundabout dares, writes Linda Hall. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I spent a lot of time on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway over four days last week.

On Friday I drove to my son’s house to look after two of my granddaughters for three nights.

