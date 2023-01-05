Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Linda Hall: How a $100 gift voucher went down the drain

Linda Hall
By
3 mins to read
No nice nails for Linda Hall as gift voucher expires in just six months. Photo /NZME

No nice nails for Linda Hall as gift voucher expires in just six months. Photo /NZME

OPINION: The best things in life might be free . . . but once you have paid over your hard-earned cash to treat someone, it’s bitterly disappointing when the recipient misses out.

And it seems

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today