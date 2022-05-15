Vice-president Rob Blamires (left) presents retiring president Lindsey Bishop with a life membership certificate for 20 years of service to Waipukurau Little Theatre.

At the annual general meeting of the Waipukurau Little Theatre held on May 8, the committee and members were pleased to award life membership status to their outgoing president, Lindsey Bishop. The vice-president, Rob Blamires, read out a testimonial listing the plays that Lindsey had appeared in or directed over the past 20 years.

The meeting also heard how passionately Lindsey had served the society continuously during that time, undertaking lighting and set design, programme, poster and billboard design, set construction and theatre refurbishment planning and implementation. His many years on the Little Theatre committee culminated in his presidency for the past four.

Lindsey now makes way for a new president, but remains on the committee and is leading a new cast through rehearsals for a play he will direct at the Little Theatre in July.