Hayden Te Kura-Weber marching his platoon in exhibition.

Hayden Te Kura-Weber might have won the ultimate top prize, but he remains modest about it.

The Dannevirke teenager has won four awards including leader of the Top Platoon, Most Improved Volunteer and winner of the cross-country, after six weeks in the Limited Service Volunteers (LSV) programme.

But his ultimate award was the Officer Commanding All Round Excellence award.

Hayden Te Kura-Weber with his LSV Officer Commanding All Round Excellence Award.

Hayden is very proud and over-the-moon with his awards, as well as his six-week experience in the LSV programme at Burnham Military camp earlier this year.

Hayden, at 16, was the youngest participant to take part in the army boot-camp-style experience.

The fully residential programme came with restrictions - no breaks home, no cellphones and only two phone calls to families in the whole six weeks, with only army personnel and other volunteers for company.

Hayden Te Kura-Weber receiving his awards at the Graduation March Out.

While many opted out in the first week, Hayden thrived and says he gained life-changing experiences.

Selection for the programme is done by Ministry of Social Development staff, who receive referrals from schools, workplaces and other social organisations.

One of those is the Tararua Community Youth Services (TCYS), and through them Hayden was referred and accepted.

TCYS has a policy of nudging young people in a stepped pathway towards future education and careers, Hayden being one example.

His contact with TCYS began with holiday programmes and other sporting activities it ran.

This evolved into bigger opportunities starting with a week-long Blue Light camp run by the police at Taupō, where Hayden enjoyed the events and challenges.

Like many Dannevirke High School students, he volunteered and had a great experience with the Cactus Programme run by Senior Constable Wayne Churchouse.

He is looking to participate again as a GI in the next intake.

Hayden’s experience at Burnham has confirmed the direction he wants to go - to join the infantry in the regular army.

He says he found all of its aspects enjoyable - the discipline, the physical and mental challenges, the camaraderie with his fellow volunteers and the courses - like first aid, culminating in a survival four-day challenge in the Southern Alps with a 30-kilo pack and a compass.

When he was selected as leader of his platoon, he was determined to make it the best and this was subsequently proven in a Platoons Challenge before graduation, which earned his platoon the right to march into the graduation first and demonstrate their skills in front of invited family members.

Hayden thoroughly recommends the experience.

He says it teaches skills, self-confidence, resilience, and forges friendships never to be lost.

He has several challenges coming up: working towards a full driver’s licence, completing his Level Three NCEA qualifications, helping the 1st IV win matches, and gaining credits in a Gateway Construction course which is currently building a three-bedroom house at the school.