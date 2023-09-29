A letter writer says Mike Williams' claim the economy under Labour is “nearly 8 per cent bigger than at the start of the pandemic" doesn't make us better off because inflation over the same timeframe was 18 per cent, "so we’ve gone backwards".

Typical partisan piece from Mike Williams (HBT, September 25) criticising the performance of the NZ economy under National over the years. Unsurprisingly, from a former Labour Party president, it manifests selective memory at its finest.

He cites the “dire economic straits” under the 1975-84 Muldoon government as the worst of times but fails to mention how only the onset of WWII saved NZ from bankruptcy after the profligate spending of the first Labour government under the socialist hero Michael Joseph Savage.

He rolls out the spectre of National’s Ruth Richardson but fails to mention Labour’s Roger Douglas, despite both authoring similarly sweeping reforms. All of which were necessary and to be applauded, I might add.

He lauds the fact that “the economy under Labour is “nearly 8 per cent bigger than at the start of the pandemic” but fails to mention that inflation over the same timeframe was 18 per cent, so we’ve gone backwards.

And finally, he decries National’s proposed plans to get tough on crime and crack down on gangs as “populist nonsense” to which I can only say, read the room Mike, read the room.

John Denton

Napier

No reference to the idea of co-governance

Mr Gordon in his Talking Point in Saturday’s Hawke’s Bay Today (Sep 23) admits to knowing little about the Treaty of Waitangi and, in my opinion, demonstrates this all too well in his obvious support of co-governance.

His belief that 100,00 Māori would not cede anything to 2000 settlers is in my view misguided and assumes that Māori were a united nation, speaking in one voice. Over 500 chiefs signed the Treaty representing numerous tribes.

In article 1 of the Treaty (editor’s note: the English version), the chiefs ceded sovereignty to the Crown. In return, Māori were given British citizenship.

This was of no small benefit to Māori at that time as the country was after the treaty governed by laws that protected all living in NZ from external threats e.g. French-Dutch colonialists.

Nowhere in the Treaty is there any reference to the idea of co-governance. In my opinion, this has been invented by people trying to find legitimacy for their views.

I would suggest Mr Gordon read a copy of a booklet by Sir Apirana Ngata — Treaty of Waitangi, an explanation.

Chris Bean

Hastings

Beware of populist slogans

Full credit to Stuart Nash.

As police minister, he produced the draft gun control legislation within days of the massacres on March 15, 2019, in Christchurch where a terrorist murdered 51 people.

The Act Party voted against that legislation and now plans to repeal the Arms Register.

This gives the lie to their claim to be the “law-and-order” party.

Since 2021, the Firearms Register has identified 240,000 gun sales dating back to 2019.

This week an Auckland man with a firearms licence was convicted of illegal-gun dealing.

It has taken four years, but real change takes time. Beware of populist slogans.

Pauline Doyle

Napier

Thank you to council

I’d like to thank the Hastings District Council for the city parks, reserves and walkways it provides and also acknowledge the extensive work done by the council gardeners, mowers, arborists, groundsmen and women who maintain and look after the gardens and grounds, particularly this year after so much destruction caused by the cyclone.

Seeing the parks a few months back and seeing them now in the early stages of spring, it is heartening to see the recovery and revival, thanks to all the hard work that’s been carried out.

I realise some parts of the district are still awaiting recovery, but for those parks and reserves that can be, they have been beautifully tended to and are a wonderful place for the community to connect with nature.

An incredible amount of work has been done to restore nature’s destruction and the efforts are clearly showing.

Thanks to the council and the garden teams.

A. Fitzgerald

Hastings

Blueprint for slums

Talking Point, Thursday, September 14, Knee-jerk resistance for Kainga Ora.

Up and down the country, good, hard-working people are terrified that Kainga Ora or Social Housing will suddenly appear in their community.

Mr Hunt’s talking point is ideology straight from a textbook.

Now the reality is no one is ever notified. Consents are issued very quietly with no warning. One house is bulldozed, five in its place. Too many people are issued with small living areas and surrounds.

When animals are restricted they start fighting for grazing. Restricting human privacy and living conditions will do the same. So dotted around NZ is a perfect blueprint for slums.

No one denies the need for housing people, but let it be a healthy space for all. Let it be allocated and monitored correctly.

Philippa Sims

Hasting