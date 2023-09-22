A letter writer says that, instead of criticising the operation of a local quarry, residents should accept that they have to go where the law allows them. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION

A quarrying operation in Hawke’s Bay applied for an increase in production, and therefore an increase in trucks out of the gate. Locals were up in arms about the increase. They did not want to overlook the operation in the first place from their mansions up on the hill.

The aggregate for their construction came from a quarry, as did the road they drive on, the infrastructure of the city they live near and all aspects of their current lifestyle.

They accuse the quarry trucks of dropping rocks on the road, which damage their windscreens. All truck drivers are required to check their trucks when loaded to ensure loose rocks do not drop off the truck, otherwise they can be charged with an insecure load and that costs a lot.

Cures for this include increasing the amount of sealed road prior to driving onto the highway and putting in a truck wash-down before leaving the site. This has two effects. Less dust blown from the road at open road speeds and any loose rocks are washed off before entering the main road.

Instead of criticising the operation, how about accepting that quarries have to go where they are allowed to by law and where there is aggregate and access to it?

Otherwise we would be back to bumpy tracks and no houses. To transport aggregates is costly. Transport doubles the cost of aggregate every 30km of travel.

When the people who want space move into the country and don’t want any rural activities to upset their lifestyle, they force quarry operations further out and it adds more costs to rates, building and roading.

Andrew Robertson FIQNZ

Bay View





Inflated prices have ripple effects

In response to John Denton’s letter (September 20) regarding the National Party’s $2-million-plus house sales, there is a far bigger picture to look at, even if its figures are feasible (and I am always a bit suspicious when there is a lack of detail).

The sale of these properties must add to inflation, as I think you will find that houses priced just under $2m could sell above the $2million threshold.

Even if it is only 400 houses a year, that makes it harder for New Zealanders to move into the $2m-plus range, causing a ripple effect right through to the bottom end of the housing market.

People forget that part of the reason for the increase in house prices is due to the thousands of people who came home during Covid all cashed up and ready to buy, which they are entitled to do.

H C Reid

Taradale

Lucky Hawke’s Bay

We have just enjoyed three wonderful concerts from the NZSO and the hugely talented Festival Opera team. Lucky Napier and HB to have the venues, the talent and the support from the council and locals for these events. People from all over the motu will keep coming. Tino pai te mahi a te katoa!

J. A. Mills

Whangārei

Both Chrisses will need support

The minor parties are not so minor, it seems.

Let’s hope more in the media wake up to this fact and stop treating the election like a US presidential race between the two Chrisses. Whichever Chris wins, they’ll only be as good or as bad as their coalition partners.

Chris will need support from coalition partners to help fund the ongoing cyclone recovery in Hawke’s Bay.

Question: Who will be “wagging the dog” in the coalition government after October 14?

Will it be David Seymour and Winston Peters fighting for power in a “coalition of chaos”?

Or will it be Marama Davidson and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer fighting for a fairer tax system for all of us?

Pauline Doyle

Napier