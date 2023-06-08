Colin Lindsay has closed Gannet Beach Adventures, and a reader says it's a sad outcome for HB tourism. Photo / Paul Taylor





In response to Simon Cheer’s letter “Forestry not the bad guys”, the current forestry management form of clear-cutting is obviously the most profitable way for short-term financial gain, but I would not call it sustainable.

Land is left vulnerable to erosion after clear-cutting. The slash problems during the devastating downpour of Cyclone Gabrielle are not new. Floods in Tasman and the East Cape caused the same issue in the past.

Continuous cover forestry is a sustainable management form, practised in several European countries. At no point are all the trees removed, exposing the land to the elements, instead leaving root systems in the earth fixing soils and sediments that would otherwise wash away.

The recent ministerial slash inquiry report, Outrage to Optimism, found the forestry industry has lost its social licence in Tairawhiti due to a culture of poor practices — these factors have caused environmental damage, particularly to land and waterways, and they have put the health and safety of people and their environment at risk.

The report may initiate some changes in the forestry industry, first for the Tairawhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa area and, hopefully, later for the whole country

Walter Breustedt

Havelock North





Closure a loss for HB

The reported closure of tourist icon Gannet Beach Adventures is a very sad day for Hawke’s Bay.

When my wife and I came to live here in March 2011, one of the first of the region’s attractions we enjoyed was a trip with Gannet Beach Adventures to view the gannet colony at Cape Kidnappers.

This involved travelling on a trailer towed by a vintage tractor along the beach with an accompanying informed commentary from the driver. It was a stunning day and an equally stunning experience, so much so that I said to Vivienne that I would love to be involved in the enterprise.

Upon our return to Clifton, I made an inquiry of the proprietors, Colin and Kim Lindsay, and was given the opportunity to apply and engage in training. I drove for GBA for eight seasons/years and I regard it as one of the best experiences of my life as well as being a great privilege.

They were the most honourable of employers and along with the team of five or six fellow drivers, came to respect the knowledge and regard that Colin had for the Cape Kidnappers coast and environs.

He knew the beach and the latent dangers involved in a coastal area with towering cliffs as well, if not better than anyone.

The customers, the paying passengers, were topmost in his consideration and his desire they should enjoy a safe and memorable adventure — because that is what it was, an adventure. The safety ethic of the company was emphasised before each four-hour trip and each driver was briefed accordingly.

Then in January 2020, a cliff face crashed onto the beach and injured two foreign tourists who were walking the beach privately, completely unconnected with GBA.

GBA was aware of the fragility of this section of cliff, was nearby as it happened and was involved in calling the emergency services and providing assistance. As a result of this incident, the beach was closed to everyone, including GBA.

From this point on officialdom became concerned with ensuring their backsides were covered and prevented GBA from operating for the rest of the season.

There have to be rules and regulations to ensure the public is kept safe and to curtail the actions of “cowboy” operators. GBA was not a cowboy operation. They were a well-established 70-year-old business that paid a yearly concession to DoC for the licence to operate.

After finally being given approval to operate in a restricted form the following season, along came Covid and the resulting pandemic with all its consequences. I feel the utmost sympathy for Colin and Kim. It wasn’t only Mother Nature that knocked them over and the public should be made aware of this.

Richard Waterer

Havelock North

The Hastings Leader welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following: Letters should not exceed 200 words. They should be opinion based on facts or current events. If possible, please email. No noms de plume. Letters will be published with names and suburb/city. Include full name, address and contact details for our records only. Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged. Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the editor’s discretion. The editor’s decision on publication is final.

Email hbcommunities@nzme.co.nz or write to Editor, Hastings Leader, 301 Heretaunga St East, Hastings