Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Lessons in financial planning for Christmas holiday season - and retirement

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
5 mins to read
Forward planning makes not only Christmas time, but also retirement time, less stressful, says Nick Stewart. Photo / Supplied

Forward planning makes not only Christmas time, but also retirement time, less stressful, says Nick Stewart. Photo / Supplied

The big Santa is up at Havelock New World, and the Christmas tree sculptures have been affixed to the fountains in Hastings - an unmissable sign of the impending jolly holiday season.

It can’t be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today