Leg Up Trust's outgoing founder Ros Rowe with Peaches Legacy, left, and new co-ordinator Jessie McLean with Jester, right. Photo / Paul Taylor

A new face will take the reins at Leg Up Trust following founder Ros Rowe's retirement.

Rowe, also known as the Old Grey Mare, officially hung up her spurs of more than 20 years on Thursday this week following orders from her doctor.

She said she had considered a replacement for years but hadn't found one suitable at the time and was afraid she would have to permanently close the trust

She had started the process to shut up shop when she found a worthy successor in Jessie McLean in November last year.

"I was talking to someone whose daughter was coming to Leg Up and she told me how Jessie had left her job. I had heard of Jessie before through a horse connection."

McLean is from Hawke's Bay and has worked as a shepherd and a teacher aide for kids in need of support.

McLean said she came to the farm at her friend's suggestion to help Rowe out when a "light-bulb moment" happened during a chat between the two.

"She was saying that she was looking for these qualities and I thought I could have a turn at that," McLean said.

She said she loves working with animals and she was excited to work with children "who are in such need and are desperate to have their place in the world and have that nurturing and love that is theirs".

She said it was exciting and a bit overwhelming to be entering the role.

"Ros has got 20 years of knowledge and experience in her brain, so big shoes to fill, but it is rewarding and I've seen glimpses of how amazing it is going to be when we get students and clients and groups."

Rowe hopes to spend her retirement writing a history of Leg Up Trust, gardening and "going bush". Photo / Paul Taylor

Rowe said she likely won't be idle now she has retired from co-ordinating Leg Up.

"I've still got the horses, they belong to me, so I've still got to look after them and keep the land in order. I'll still be busy on the property but just not with the running of Leg Up."

She would like to use her new free time to continue working on her fourth book, a non-fiction work about the history of Leg Up Trust.

"Not for publication really, but more to write up the stuff that has occurred over the 20 years."

Rowe said she would also like to restore her garden, which has "gone to rack and ruin", since she hasn't had the time to work on it. "I think that will be a two-year project."

Finally, she would like to spend more time out in the bush.

She said a passion for helping the kids had kept the Leg Up Trust running through some tough times in the two decades she had been in charge.

"I think that the thing that drove it was just a love for the kids and there is not an off switch for that, and I won't stop loving them."

Rowe founded the Leg Up Trust in 2002 and incorporated it in 2003.

Leg Up uses horses to support young people with behavioural issues, victims of abuse and neglect and learning difficulties.

While active the trust caters to between 60 and 70 kids each week.