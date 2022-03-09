Ngahiwi Tomoana, pictured in Hastings late last month, has been Ngati Kahungunu Iwi chairman more than 25 years. Now he's seeking another term. Photo / Warren Buckland

Long-serving Ngati Kahungunu Iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana is leading from the front in seeking re-election this year, three years after saying the current term would be his last.

The 67-year-old, who has been in the chair since 1996, had a knee replacement last year and has shed 20kg, meaning he's much more confident of being able to keep up the hectic pace than he was in May 19 when signalled a retirement at the iwi's triennial elections this year.

While he was "struggling to get around" back in 2019, the restoration of the legs to a more supporting role and the rearrangement of the body mass mean he's "as fresh as a daisy" and ready to go another around, although he also supports the candidacy of chairmanship rival Bayden Barber.

He takes even more comfort that some well-known leaders in or approaching the twilight years are still going strong, even if their actual performance is oft-debated.

Ngahiwi Tomoana has been the chair of Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated since 1996. Photo NZME

He singles out such men as US president Joe Biden, aged 79, Donald Trump, 75 now and

thinking he can regain the presidency at the age of 78, and Vladimir Putin, 69 and bulletproof.

"Because of the knee replacement I was able to exercise more freely and during the second (Covid) lockdown ... controlled eating, no more hui, no dinners, less alcohol, etcetera," he said.

Tomoana and Barber were the sole candidates for the chairmanship when nominations closed on February 28, and there will also be elections in two of the six constituencies – northernmost Wairoa and southernmost Wairarapa.

Sitting member Nigel How will be opposed by Naomi Wilson in Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairoa Taiwhenua and incumbent Melissa Ihaka faces challenges from Andrea Rutene and Jennishavorne in Kahungunu ki Wairarapa.

Other sitting members George Reti (Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui-a-Orotu, Napier), JB Heperi-Smith (Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea, Central Hawke's Bay) and Hayden Hape (Kahungunu ki Tamaki-nui-a-Rua, Tararua) are re-elected unopposed, while also unopposed is newcomer Thompson Hokianga (Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Hastings).

The taurahere (not resident in the rohe) will be newcomer Eruera Beattie (North) and incumbent Brian Ruawai-Hamilton (Southern).

About 19,500 iwi members are eligible to vote. Voting material will be sent to those on the roll later this month, and voting closes at midday on April 26.