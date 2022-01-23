Leading artists in summer exhibition in Hastings

Reuben Paterson, celebrity chef, 2012, glitter and synthetic polymer on canvas hangs beside a Paul Dibble The Baptism of the Land Study 1, 2020, cast bronze.

Hastings St gallery Ahuriri Contemporary, in partnership with Gow Langsford Gallery is running a Summer Exhibition until Monday, February 28.

The exhibition brings together a collection of works by leading artists from Aotearoa and abroad, including Max Gimblett, Allen Maddox, Reuben Paterson, Chris Heaphy, Paul Dibble and Dale Frank.

Included in the Summer Exhibition are some of this country's leading names representing a wide range of artistic practices and include David McCracken's pop sci-fi steel sculpture Blue Danube (2016), Michael Hight's oil painting Awatere Valley (2015), Reuben Paterson's We Keep What Belongs To Us (2021) and Graham Fletcher's untitled interiors.

The variety in the show covers some of the most vital currents in contemporary practice as well as some of its most important influences; Allen Maddox's stunning expressionist gestures in oils from the mid-1990s; the richly-hued atmospherics of Dale Frank's large-scale abstractions on perspex.

This is the first time the gallery has shown in Hawke's Bay.

The Details:

What: Summer Exhibition

When: Until February 28th

Where: Ahuriri Contemporary, 6 Hastings St, Napier (upstairs)

Contacts: https://ahuriricontemporary.com, email: info@ahuriricontemporary.com or phone 06 835 9681 021 201 0079