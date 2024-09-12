Reigning Miss Fa’afafine Samoa’s, Annie Kaio, launched the Le Lumana’i initiative to educate Samoan young people about their heritage and promote cultural arts and performances that celebrate their unique identities. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai
A new project aimed at showcasing the leadership and creative talents of Fa’afafine individuals has been launched in Hawke’s Bay.
The Le Lumana’i initiative, the brainchild of reigning Miss Fa’afafine Samoa Annie Kaio, focuses on educating Samoan young people about their heritage and promotes cultural arts and performances that celebrate their unique identities.
Le Lumana’i, which means “The Future”, was designed to create awareness about the unique challenges faced by fa’afafine individuals and to foster a greater understanding of their invaluable contributions to Samoan society.
Kaio said the growing number of cultural academies in Auckland motivated her to establish her initiative.
“Le Lumana’i Siva Academy was inspired by the Siva academies across New Zealand. When I saw that this was missing in Hawke’s Bay, I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring this to our kids,” she said.
“I knew the challenge wasn’t going to be easy because we don’t have these programs in Hawke’s Bay, whereas in Auckland there are so many opportunities that kids can go into these spaces and gain experience,” Kaio said.
The launch event last week rallied community members and supporters who were eager to witness the rich tapestry of fa’afafine culture.
The showcase presented a stunning fashion line designed by the fa’afafine community, alongside speeches that highlighted personal experiences.
Attendees were mesmerised by a series of cultural performances that not only entertained but also educated the audience about the history and significance of the fa’afafine identity within Samoan culture.
One of the event’s most memorable moments was the presentation of an art piece titled “Lalaga alofa-Weaving Love” by Kaio’s students.
It honoured the untold love stories within the fa’afafine community, showcasing the impact of storytelling, singing, and dancing as vital tools for cultural expression and education.
“This event is not just about showcasing talent; it’s about honouring our heritage and empowering our youth to embrace their identity as proud Samoan fa’afafine,” Kaio said.
One of Kaio’s primary goals was to help foster unity among Hastings and Napier youth.
Carter Ah Kiong, a student participating in this year’s academy, said that it has brought them much closer.
“Napier and Hastings have a rivalry between schools, [but] as we came together as one, we have made really good friendships and aren’t rivals anymore,” Ah Kiong said.
‘I only heard of mental health when I came to New Zealand’
Kaio is known for many of her talents, especially in volleyball.
She is also the Rainbow Support Lead at Mapu Maia at the Hawke’s Bay office, and she is determined to advocate for mental health.
Mapu Maia Hawke’s Bay lead Herman Ah Kiong said the project is a success.
“As the kids became closer and got to see Kaio in her natural element, they just opened up, and that’s where the magic really happened.
“It was key for our youth because over the years, we have seen a division amongst our Pasifika communities. Bringing them together, breaking down those barriers, and just having them identify with each other that they do go through the same struggles was key.
Kaio, who finishes her reign as Miss Fa’afafine Samoa, said it has been “an amazing journey”.
“It’s not an easy journey, it’s not for the weak, but with the heart that we have to work for our communities were able to deliver, and that has been my goal for this year,” Kaio said.
This year’s Miss Faafafine Samoa pageant will be held in the first week of December in Apia.