“Le Lumana’i Siva Academy was inspired by the Siva academies across New Zealand. When I saw that this was missing in Hawke’s Bay, I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring this to our kids,” she said.

“I knew the challenge wasn’t going to be easy because we don’t have these programs in Hawke’s Bay, whereas in Auckland there are so many opportunities that kids can go into these spaces and gain experience,” Kaio said.

The launch event last week rallied community members and supporters who were eager to witness the rich tapestry of fa’afafine culture.

Annie Kaio, sitting front right, says the Le Lumana’i Siva Academy was inspired by the Siva academies across New Zealand. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai

The showcase presented a stunning fashion line designed by the fa’afafine community, alongside speeches that highlighted personal experiences.

Attendees were mesmerised by a series of cultural performances that not only entertained but also educated the audience about the history and significance of the fa’afafine identity within Samoan culture.

One of the event’s most memorable moments was the presentation of an art piece titled “Lalaga alofa-Weaving Love” by Kaio’s students.

It honoured the untold love stories within the fa’afafine community, showcasing the impact of storytelling, singing, and dancing as vital tools for cultural expression and education.

“This event is not just about showcasing talent; it’s about honouring our heritage and empowering our youth to embrace their identity as proud Samoan fa’afafine,” Kaio said.

One of Kaio’s primary goals was to help foster unity among Hastings and Napier youth.

Carter Ah Kiong, a student participating in this year’s academy, said that it has brought them much closer.

“Napier and Hastings have a rivalry between schools, [but] as we came together as one, we have made really good friendships and aren’t rivals anymore,” Ah Kiong said.

Carter Ah Kiong Photo: RNZ Pacific / Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai

‘I only heard of mental health when I came to New Zealand’

Kaio is known for many of her talents, especially in volleyball.

She is also the Rainbow Support Lead at Mapu Maia at the Hawke’s Bay office, and she is determined to advocate for mental health.

She believes that dance, culture, and arts are effective ways of demystifying mental health issues.

She is one of eight children, born and raised in Samoa and moved to Aotearoa in 2016.

Growing up in Samoa, mental health was not talked about often, but she said she was now dedicated to making a difference.

“To be honest I only heard of mental health when I came to New Zealand, and sad as it sounds it was never introduced in our homes.”

Despite challenges, Kaio is unwavering in her mission to dispel misconceptions about the fa’afafine community.

She said they are still misunderstood.

“Being back in Samoa, we are celebrated that’s because we have a sense of belonging back home in Samoa.

“It is a different story when they get to know us to sit down and have a chat with us.

“[People will] have a different view once they come into our space and allow us into their space,” Kaio said.

Ah Kiong overcame the very barriers Kaio shared and considers himself privileged to have received her guidance through the Le Lumana’i academy.

“At times, people can look at them differently, but we all respected Annie, and what she was able to teach throughout the academy; it was just a huge success for us.”

The project received support from Mapu Maia and National Pasifika Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Mapu Maia Hawke’s Bay lead Herman Ah Kiong said the project is a success.

“As the kids became closer and got to see Kaio in her natural element, they just opened up, and that’s where the magic really happened.

“It was key for our youth because over the years, we have seen a division amongst our Pasifika communities. Bringing them together, breaking down those barriers, and just having them identify with each other that they do go through the same struggles was key.

Kaio, who finishes her reign as Miss Fa’afafine Samoa, said it has been “an amazing journey”.

“It’s not an easy journey, it’s not for the weak, but with the heart that we have to work for our communities were able to deliver, and that has been my goal for this year,” Kaio said.

This year’s Miss Faafafine Samoa pageant will be held in the first week of December in Apia.