The long-awaited second game in round two of the Stevenson & Taylor Country T20 competition was held last Wednesday night between the Onga-Tiko cricket club and host team the Waipawa Area Cricket Association.

Although the famous acronym of WACA is the new summer nickname for Coronation Park, the field played the opposite of the fast-paced and quick outfield of Western Australia.

Lots of rain and big delays for its scheduled mow meant Waipawa team members were seen out with their mowers until dark the night before to get it to a playable surface.

Onga-Tiko started with the bat and after a mild-to-spicy start, suspicions were raised over in-form batsman Andy Clayton coating the ball in recently consumed KFC grease because, although it looked like he was giving the Waipawa outfield catching practice, none of the four fielders could hold on to the Colonel’s Kookaburra.

Made to work for their runs as even freight trains wouldn’t run through the mountain-like lawn clippings, “Colonel” Clayton along with Thomas “Windsprint” Wilson both retired after reaching 30 runs.

The bar had been set and the work continued with Onga-Tiko’s middle order having success out in the middle, noticeably Ed Wilson wielding a classic scooped Gray Nicholls who I was informed could only score runs in the mid-wicket/cow corner region (a problem with the bat and not the batsman, I was led to believe).

Onga-Tiko finished at 135/4 and Waipawa’s bowlers were left frustrated after six dropped catches.

The second innings was played in fading light but that didn’t affect Marc “Longblow” Ludlow’s ability to see the ball as he crafted a beautifully made 60-run partnership for the second wicket with Aaron Doody, who himself made it to 35 even after blowing out his hamstring and then dealing with the psychological stress of knowing that middle age is now upon him.

From there the much younger Tom Burne tried to guide the rest of the batting order to an easy victory but with five wickets falling to runouts, it was apparent he was much fitter than his “seasoned” teammates.

With the last runout happening on the penultimate ball, the No. 11 batsman and well-paid professional cricket correspondent (yours truly) was summoned with the task of six runs required and one ball to achieve it.

Moments like this are practised in backyards for many Kiwi kids but in those youthful visions, the ball is bowled on middle and then driven back over the bowler’s head.

For this correspondent, the reality of being able to make only a single run to mid-off deflated visions of joining the Blackcaps for the upcoming ODI world cup.

Once again the match was played in the best of spirits and the comradery around the barbecue following the game shows how this silly game can bring communities together.

Round three is to be played in February with Wallingford facing Waipawa and Onga-Tiko playing Sherwood. Check the CHB cricket Facebook page for dates.