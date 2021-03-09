Latest technology offered

Owner of HB Laser Skin Clinics Tracey Price.

HB Laser Skin Clinics is excited to be able to offer its clients some of the latest technology.

Discovering the perfect laser for hair removal can be near impossible as patients have marked differences in their skin colour, hair colour, hair thickness, and hair depth.

However, owner of HB Laser Skin Clinics Tracey Price says she is proud to be able to offer clients Milesman — a world-class innovator of dermatologic lasers — the first 4 wavelength laser on the market.

"Based on clinical evidence, a hair removal diode laser of 810nm is considered as the universal standard for dark hair removal for most skin types. It is also the most commonly used wavelength in the crowded hair removal market.

"The downside is that light colour or fine hair may be resistant to the treatment due to scarcity of melanin in the hair shaft. Treatment of dark skin type patients can also be difficult due to skin melanin absorption," Tracey said.

"The blend is the compromise between these two ranges which has better penetration depth and much higher absorption of melanin, providing the best result to treat a wider range of skin and hair types. Being the only 4 wavelength laser, the blend has a better penetration depth, and can treat a wider range of the hair types and skin colours.

"No more electrolysis, waxing, shaving, IPL, VPL or painful laser that only treats dark coarse hair and fairer skin types. It's an efficient and painless treatment.

"We are also proud to introduce the new CosJet ATR, the gold standard in Q Switched Laser technology. This dual wavelength laser is widely used in dermatological and cosmetic/aesthetic medicine, for treatments such as laser soft peel & laser genesis, laser tattoo removal, carbon laser treatment, laser skin rejuvenation, acne laser treatment and laser skin toning.

"When doing tattoo removal there is less risk of injury to the surrounding tissue, treatments are more comfortable with quicker healing time.

"Regular lasers use a single wavelength of light to deliver the energy to the ink pigment in the skin. But the surrounding skin can also be damaged in the process.

"The CosJet ATR delivers light energy in very short bursts in a choice of two wavelengths, so it precisely targets the cells containing pigment, destroying the ink in tattoos so your body can eliminate it, with significantly less impact on the surrounding cells."

Tracey has just accepted a part-time contracting role as a clinical trainer for Cryomed Aestheics a leading provider of aesthetic healthcare devices and medical-grade cosmeceuticals across Australia and New Zealand.

"It's a really exciting role and a great privilege to be able to work with such a reputable company. I want to help others and share my knowledge in the industry, It's a lot of hard work running a business especially in today's environment and if I can help those who are struggling or just looking for some support I'd be more than happy to. The part-time role will require me to travel throughout NZ.

"The Ultraformer lll still continues to be a very popular treatment for skin tightening. I'm still very passionate about what I do and after 27 years am not ready to slow down yet!"

Franchise opportunities are available and we are on the lookout for a skin and laser therapist.

SIDEBAR

After just one treatment of the Ultraformer lll I can see a difference in my under arms. I've now had a second treatment and am amazed at the results.

I'm not the only one who is impressed with this treatment. Mel, who at 63, was looking for options to help her "ageing face", says she just felt "blah".

"I started doing some research, looking at options that didn't involve surgery. I chatted to Tracey from HB Laser Skin Clinics about the about Ultraformer lll and decided to give it a go," Mel said.

"I really wanted to target the areas under my eyes, my forehead, my jaw line and the creepy skin on my neck. The results are just amazing. I have had lots of comments from people telling me how good I look.

"What I really like about this treatment is there is no downtime and no risk. You can go straight to the supermarket after treatment if you want to. I found there was very little discomfort. it was a little intense on the lateral part of my chin and around the mouth. I found that when I washed my face for the next three weeks it was a little bit achey around the jawline but I thought of that as a positive as the treatment was still working.

"I have noticed a big difference. I wish I had discovered this treatment when I was in my 40s. I think the sooner you start it the better. When you think about it where else can you go and have a treatment on your face and neck in an hour with results like this."