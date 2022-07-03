Napier City Rovers keeper Oscar Mason kept a clean sheet in his side's 4-0 win. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Rovers remain on course for a National League qualifying spot thanks to a 4-0 win over Wellington United in Round 12 of the Central League.

Sunday afternoon's victory at Bluewater Stadium was Rovers' sixth of the season, leaving them fourth on the ladder with six games to play.

They had beaten the same opposition 7-0 in the Chatham Cup last month and looked set for another big day when Jonny McNamara got the first goal in the fourth minute.

But Wellington United were able to frustrate the hosts for much of the game and their second didn't come until the 74th minute through Cameron Emerson.

Leaford Allen and Harry Mason both got on the scoresheet before fulltime.

Napier City Rovers' Leaford Allen evades Abdallah Khaled.

Cameron Emerson keeps his eye on the prize.

Harry Mason made it 4-0.