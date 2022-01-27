Exploring the bottom around Mahia's coast. Photo / Hely Lopes

It's your last chance to take the perfect Hawke's Bay summer snap.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with the "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with 'summer photo comp' in the subject line, a description and caption, and a contact number. We'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper. Entries close January 31. One entry per person.

Emerald posing at Waimarama Beach at dusk. Photo / Sayla Clare

Jade wades into a Mahia sunset. Photo/ Paul Musson

Isla McDuff having an awesome day at Sandy Beach by Napier's port. Photo / Aleza Drake

Evan Broad's front side air at Te Awanga after Cyclone Cody pushed a good swell into the Bay. Napier Hill is in the background. Photo / John Allen

Isla Rose and Camille at Waipatiki Beach. Photo / Marion Courtille Heays