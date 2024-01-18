Laser yachties cut a dash on the Hawke’s Bay coast

Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells got out on the water with Peter Burling, Blair Tuke and more and finds out how the Olympic sailing team ramp up their training for Tokyo. Video / NZ Herald

Young Hawke’s Bay sailor Winston Liesebach has made a good start to the national Laser yachting championships being hosted by the Napier Sailing Club.

One of almost 100 entered across the divisions of the single-handed dinghy class, he was second overall after the first two races on today, with the fleet headed by Auckland rival Louie Poletti.

Liesebach led the youth division.





The races, the first of 10 in the four-day series which ends on Sunday, were raced back-to-back, taking about three hours. Both races were able to take place on the same course, out from the entrance to the Napier inner harbour, and there were no delays.

Light to moderate northeasterlies suited the sailors, although 8-10 knots more would have been preferable, said one watcher.

Three races are scheduled for Friday, with three more on Saturday and two bringing the regatta to an end on Sunday.