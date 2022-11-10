The Feelers drummer and co-founder Hamish Gee says his livelihood is a "privilege". Photo / Supplied

By Mark Story

Never get between Hamish Gee and his drum kit.

Those who dared have felt the wrath of a man whose livelihood is a "privilege" and a personal "therapy".

Besides, he's a serious muso.

When The Feelers founder and drummer isn't on stage doing what the pop-rockers have done for quarter of a century, he's "side hustling" as a teacher, imparting his wisdom on all aspects of music, instrumentation, theory, performance and ear training for about 20 students.

Try to stop him, as a neighbour once did.

"He was an old guy and is probably dead now so I'm probably safe to tell this story," Gee said.

The scene was a suburban Christchurch garden shed where he and his now-bandmate James Reid started making music together in their teens.

But not everyone was happy.

"There were so many calls to noise control. It was the mid-80s era of big stereos and big speakers. Combined with my drumming, you could say we were loud."

"Mr Doherty", a one-time suburban gardener of the year winner, lived over the back fence.

He wasn't their first fan.

"We knew he was the one ringing noise control and we weren't happy at being told to tone it down. So one night we jumped the fence in the middle of the night and poured Roundup over his prized garden."

Decades of songs, success and a string of hits followed, including the serene Fishing For Lisa, Stand Up, Larger Than Life and the meditative Venus.

The Feelers members Hamish Gee (left) James Reid, Andy Lynch and Clinton Harris will play at Black Barn on November 19. Photo / Supplied

The Auckland-based group are heading to Black Barn for the Rock the Bay concert on November 19, where they'll share the billing with Devilskin and Capital Theatre.

The event is the brainchild of the local youth suicide education initiative, the Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust, with all proceeds heading to the trust.

The unique nature of the concert isn't lost on Gee.

"It'll change the way we approach this one for sure.

"Let's be honest, so may of us have things that go wrong emotionally. Generations prior to us wouldn't have a conversation about it, but luckily we can be much more open about it these days."

On the night Reid will debut a song he wrote called Dear Anxiety.

"It's a love letter to his anxiety. Given the nature of this concert, it seems the appropriate time to pull it out.

"Playing is our therapy, not just our livelihood."

Don't ask him where The Feelers name came from. One, because "everyone asks that", and secondly, "I have no idea". "

"I can assure you it's nothing pervy - I think that was possibly why Mum hated it. But no we played a gig at high school in a club in Christchurch and that's what we called ourselves that night. It was our biggest crowd by far, so we stuck with it."

Nearing 50, does he play music now for the same reasons he did as a younger musician?

"Yeah I think so. But it's more of a privilege these days. We're older now, there were certain things we took for granted in the 90s. We're just so thankful we're still doing this.

"Strangely enough, we're probably fitter now than when we were in our 20s."

And it's still all about the live scene.

"Honestly, we're not trying consciously to put on an enthusiastic show, it just happens."

- Rock the Bay, which includes Devilskin, The Feelers and Capital Theatre, is at Black Barn on November 19. All funds raised go to Hawke's Bay youth suicide awareness. Tickets at rockthebay.flicket.co.nz.