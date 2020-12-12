Large sulphur fire at Napier fertiliser plant closes SH51

Firefighters battled a large sulphur fire at Ravensdown Napier Works, Awatoto, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo / Ian Cooper

Firefighters spent almost four hours battling a large sulphur fire at a Napier fertiliser plant in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Ravensdown Napier Works on Waitangi Rd in Awatoto, Napier, about 2.09am on Sunday.

The fire, which was attended by about 11 fire trucks, caused a stretch of State Highway 51 to close as a precautionary measure.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they initially recieved a call about a fire on the ground flood of the building.

A FENZ spokesman said two fire trucks and a supporting unit attended and found a small sulphur fire on the ground floor.

But, the fire quickly escalated and spread through the building.

An additional seven fire trucks were dispatched as a result.

Police said while the building was not evacuated, SH51 was closed for a period of time while firefighters dealt with the fire.

The road has since reopened.

The blaze was eventually bought under control by firefighters about 5.45am on Sunday - almost four hours after the initial call.

Firefighters have since been withdrawn, but police and fire investigators are still at the scene, according to the spokesman.

It is not yet known if the fire is being treated as suspisious.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation into the circumstances is under way.