A large tree on the corner of Caroline Rd and Frederick St in Hastings lost a significant limb in a storm overnight and has to be removed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings motorists can expect detours throughout most of Wednesday as a large English oak is removed due to storm damage.

The tree, on a road reserve at the corner of Caroline Rd and Frederick St, lost a significant limb which put the whole tree at risk, according to a Hastings District Council spokesperson.

“Arborists will be removing the tree today, which will impact traffic while the detours are in place at the intersection of Caroline Rd and Frederick St. The road is also closed at the Nelson St-Frederick St roundabout,” the spokesperson said.

“While they will be working as quickly as they can, this is expected to take most of the day. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

The tree is estimated to be 80 to 100 years old, but it is not a heritage tree protected under the council’s district plan.

The criteria for a tree to be judged as being outstanding or significant include its historic importance, scientific interest and/or botanical rarity, importance of position in the landscape, size, age, form and condition, or functional value, according to the Hastings District Council website.

“Trees have been assessed against the Stem (Standard Tree Evaluation Method) to determine the condition of the tree, its amenity value and the notable value of the tree or group of trees,” the HDC website says.