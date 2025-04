A landslide has blocked the road on State Highway 5, near the Mohaka Bridge.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A landslide has blocked the road on State Highway 5, near the Mohaka Bridge.

A landslide has blocked part of the road on State Highway 5, near the Mohaka Bridge.

The landslide was reported to police around 9.30am on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said part of the northbound lane was blocked by the landslide but is currently being cleared.

The landslide happened near a passing lane, which the police spokeswoman said presumably allowed traffic to get through.