Landmark decision brings new name for Sturm's Gully

Lyn Sturm with the new signposts she had installed which use the newly recognised Māori name for Sturm's Gully. Photo / Warren Buckland

It may be a case of out with the new and in with the old with the enactment of the Ahuriri Hapu Claims Settlement Bill which has ensured several places will now be officially geographically recognised by their Māori names.

These 'new' names recognise the traditional, historical and spiritual associations of Ahuriri Hapū with places and sites owned by the Crown within the Ahuriri Hapū rohe.

Napier's Bluff Hill, Hospital Hill and formerly Scinde Island is one of several areas now officially recognised by its Māori name, Mataruahou.

The area locally known as Sturm's Gully on Mataruahou is now also officially known by the Māori Karetoki Whare, a name currently the first to be recognised on signage around the area.

Historian Lyn Sturm campaigned for the new signage when researching her recently published book about the life of her great-great-grandfather Frederick Sturm, who the gully is named after. Having new signs erected means F W C Sturm receives the recognition "that he so deserved but had not received".

"The two signs had incorrect historical information. The new ones include the geographical name first, Karetoki Whare - the place where Pania is said to have stayed with her human husband," Lyn says.

She is happy about the name change to Mataruahou.

"It's unity isn't it? It gives it more clout and it's more likely in time people will think of it as that. From a historian point of view, it is a good idea — that's our history."

She believes her great-great-grandfather Frederick would have accepted the change, although believes change takes time.

"It'll always be Sturm's Gully. People know it as that in their head."

Napier City Council says Land Information New Zealand and the New Zealand Geographic Board Nga Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa, the authority that is responsible for making place names official, will be making sure the new names are properly recognised in writing and online, while the council will work on the ground.

"We are currently preparing four interpretation boards that will explain the stories of Mataruahou and will be situated at our site there when the fence is put up," a spokesperson for NCC says.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says she believes reinstating the traditional name is the right and correct thing to do.

"That area was called Mataruahou a long time ago and the name was still used when Europeans arrived here. It has a beautiful meaning and story attached to it. Other names used for the two hills have been functional or linked to places and stories that are not from here."

Bed and breakfast accommodation BnB Chilton owner Jane Sutton says the name change to Mataruahou is entirely appropriate.

"There were too many names for the hill before and always confusing. Plus returning to the original name makes sense – some people use Mataruahou in their pepeha."

Jane will be including the new name and some historical information in her online listing.

"It's always interesting for our guests to know the history."

She is hoping people will begin to use Mataruahou in their everyday language.

"It's about being open to learning more and understanding the significance of place names. Some people don't like change and like to have things as it has always been."