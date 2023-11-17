Voyager 2023 media awards
Landlord who ran unlawful Napier property slams tenant who filmed leaks: ‘He’s made himself a lot of enemies’

James Pocock
By
9 mins to read
Scott Healey and his daughter were tenants in an unconsented building in the Napier suburb of Onekawa for months, experiencing leaks which peaked during Cyclone Gabrielle.  Video / Scott Healey
  • When Scott Healey realised he had rented a badly leaking property in the Napier suburb of Onekawa, he decided to take his landlord to the Tenancy Tribunal.
  • The tribunal ordered Leyland Properties Ltd’s Darrell Paul Ross to pay him $9000 in compensation and noted the industrial zone property that Ross rented out, which housed several others, was likely unlawful.
  • Ross says he’s housed people for 30 years without a single complaint. He told Hawke’s Bay Today that he now had to make 20 people homeless and Healey had “made himself a lot of enemies that boy”.
  • Napier City Council says it has decided not to issue an infringement fine against Leyland Properties despite an investigation confirming that unconsented building work had been carried out and that people were living at the property.

Water flows in through the shut windows of Scott Healey’s rental unit, dripping through the ceiling, falling onto electrical sockets and seeping up through the grouting of the floor tiles.

This place, in the middle

