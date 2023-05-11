Chris Wells (left) and Julie McLean are hosting an open day in their new community garden. Photo/Warren Buckland

An open day is being held on Saturday, May 20, starting at 10.30am to showcase the new community garden in Lancaster St, Tamatea.

Julie McLean and friend Chris Wells have created a community garden in Julie’s front lawn.

The garden is instilled with key themes that include permaculture and food resilience. No holes have been dug on site, with cardboard laid on the lawn and mulched over. Apple boxes house produce grown in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. Three composters will eventually line the fence, and there will be more water infrastructure put in place to help keep the plants healthy.

Julie says people can come when they can or need, helping and supporting each other through a love of gardening.

The open day will begin with a blessing and welcome, followed by a shared morning tea and a chance to wander around and take a look at what’s happening in our garden, Julie says.