Lady Deborah Holmes’ car dispute: Show of support for European vehicle mechanic Jason Lee as others describe ‘horrendous’ experiences

Mitchell Hageman
By
6 mins to read
Dave Kelsey said his Jaguar was left in a worse state after receiving services from Havelock North business Village European. Photo / Dave Kelsey

A “horrendous mess”. That’s how Napier man Dave Kesley describes the experience of taking his Jaguar in to be repaired at Havelock North garage Village European.

Kelsey contacted Hawke’s Bay Today this week to talk

