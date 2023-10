Wairoa speed sign at entrance to the town New Zealand Herald photograph by Neil Reid 29 June 2022 HBG 12Jun23 - Wairoa District Council has proposed a 15.4 per cent increase in rates this year. Photo / NZME

Two Wairoa Volunteer Fire Brigade appliances were late Monday morning at the scene of a fire which had severely damaged a house in the town.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said several calls were received raising the alarm about 10.15am and the first crew on the scene reported the structure was “well involved” in fire, and soon after that all occupants were accounted for and safely out of the building.

Firenz reported about the fire was also soon under control.