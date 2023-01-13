L.A.B. returns to Hawke's pay for their first performance since before Covid slowed everything down.

Poplar reggae band L.A.B is heading back to the bay, returning for the first time in three years and bringing special guests, Australian surf rock band Ocean Alley with them.

L.A.B is excited to return as Hawke’s Bay holds a special place in the band’s heart. Lead singer and guitarist Joel Shadbolt explained the band played their first-ever gigs here at Crab Farm Winery and Black Barn.

On Saturday, January 21, L.A.B are bringing one of the biggest concerts this summer to the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds, joined by a “festival-worthy” lineup of Ocean Alley, Summer Thieves, Katchafire and AACACIA.

Shadbolt said fans could expect a mix of L.A.B’s new songs, big hits, and music from their older catalogue of albums.

On tour with the band, this summer is a horn section. L.A.B has played with a string quartet in the past, but Shadbolt said they wanted to change it up a bit this year and use a horn section.

“It has definitely changed the sound of it live and given us a bit of extra colour on stage,” he explained.

While fans can look forward to the funky sound of the horn section, those going to the Hastings concert are also getting pumped for Ocean Alley’s one and only guest appearance.

L.A.B lead vocalist and guitarist Joel Shadbolt. Photo / Andrew Warner

“It’s cool to have an international band on board with us, especially from Australia, we’ll get them in front of our crowd, and we hope that they will return the favour when we go to Australia,” the lead singer said.

“They are such a good band, they have such a good vibe, and I’m pretty sure they will bring the party,” Shadbolt continued.

While tickets are still available, the second release tickets are on their way to selling out as the show is getting closer.

A little different from the previous showground concerts, the L.A.B concertgoers can camp on-site with camping tickets available.

Shadbolt said the idea for camping onsite came about because the band knows just how quickly accommodation gets booked out, and this way, there was another option for people travelling to see the concert.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst explained that the L.A.B concert is already on track to be one of the biggest this summer, with promoters expecting a crowd of 10,000-plus.

“LAB is a big deal within the NZ music scene and attracts fans from all around the country. Having big acts like LAB perform at the Tomoana Showgrounds attracts visitors to our region, driving an uplift in visitor spending, which is great for our economy,” the Mayor said.

With an outdoor events facility like the Showgrounds allows Hastings to host bigger concerts with easy transport links to accommodation, hospitality venues and the city centre, Hazlehurst hopes that this means Hastings will continue to host big acts and offer a diverse range of events for our community to enjoy.

“Hastings has a buzzing arts and culture scene. It’s just fantastic to see big music acts performing at our beautiful Tomoana Showgrounds,” Hazlehurst said.

Tickets for the Hastings L.A.B show are available at: https://loop.flicket.co.nz/events/c9aa2065-321d-42ff-a225-ee2dbf6f1c1c.





